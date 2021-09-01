Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000.

Shares of CMLTU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

