Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000.
Shares of CMLTU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
CM Life Sciences III Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.