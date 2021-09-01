Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,935. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.