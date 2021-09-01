Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

