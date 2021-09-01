Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 648,777 ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 648,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 2.08% of ACON S2 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 48,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

