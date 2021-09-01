Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Director Douglas Lawrence Mason Sells 255,721 Shares

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Director Douglas Lawrence Mason sold 255,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$14,064.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844.09.

Shares of CVE MGI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. Magnum Goldcorp Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$992,940.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

