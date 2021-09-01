Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,391,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,249,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.33. 1,300,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.