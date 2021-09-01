Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,953 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 180,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,603. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

