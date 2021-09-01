Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.58. 27,335,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,176,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

