Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,819. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.92 and a 200 day moving average of $384.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

