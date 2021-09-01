Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 4,058 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,176. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

