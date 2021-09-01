Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,867. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

