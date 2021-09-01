Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 36,801 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLBY. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $19,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,235 shares of company stock worth $9,738,241.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

