Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

