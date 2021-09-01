Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.35. 139,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

