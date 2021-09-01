Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 246,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

