Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $12 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 486,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

