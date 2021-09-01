Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,127. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.