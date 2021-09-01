Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $20.79 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 4.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

