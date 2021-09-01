Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.72. 8,682,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25. The company has a market cap of $477.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.