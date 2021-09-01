Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $37.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,390 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

