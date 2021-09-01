Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 56,615,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,320,063. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

