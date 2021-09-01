Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

TSLA traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.09. 12,676,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,803,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.04, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $681.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

