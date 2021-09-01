Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,225,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,006. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

