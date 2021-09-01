Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

