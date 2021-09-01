Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF makes up about 2.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $113,807,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,428,000 after buying an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $14,566,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $15,742,000.

IYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. 419,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

