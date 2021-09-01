Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 12,707 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. 319,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,855. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84.

