Mango Markets Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $368.98 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

