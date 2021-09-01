MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

