Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 6,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 72,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.