Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $56.70. Approximately 23,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,086,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

