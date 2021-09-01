Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

