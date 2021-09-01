Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
