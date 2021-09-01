MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.33. MarketWise shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,895 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $489,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in MarketWise by 165.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

