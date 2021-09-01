Marlin (POND) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $63.12 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00064858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00133509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00159297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.58 or 0.07694531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.52 or 1.00340678 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.34 or 0.00992995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

