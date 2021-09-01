Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

