Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Morton O. Schapiro Sells 9,078 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.98. 33,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,618,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,729,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

