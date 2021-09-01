Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Morton O. Schapiro Sells 9,078 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.98. 33,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,618,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,729,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
