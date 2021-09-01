Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $820.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 307850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

MSLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 734.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 715.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

