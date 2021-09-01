Massnet (MASS) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Massnet has a total market cap of $62.39 million and $1.72 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Massnet has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00228439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00132602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.