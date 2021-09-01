Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $242,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,615,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,319,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

