MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 644,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 194,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.