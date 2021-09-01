Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.62. 2,615,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,361. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

