Maxcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $488,508.68 and $98.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,531.83 or 0.99725914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.77 or 0.00945815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.32 or 0.00481833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00372975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00067536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004903 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

