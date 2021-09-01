Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 32.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

