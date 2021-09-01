McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.15. 2,194,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.