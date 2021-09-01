McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

