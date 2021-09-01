Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Tops $936.10 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $936.10 million and approximately $42.46 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00136325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00161002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.91 or 0.07602376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.83 or 0.99583469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00820440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00999054 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,403,505 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

