mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$13.50 price target on mdf commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE MDF traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$220.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.22.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

