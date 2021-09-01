MeaTech 3D Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MITC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th

MeaTech 3D’s (NASDAQ:MITC) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. MeaTech 3D had issued 2,427,185 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.