Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50. Medacta Group has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $123.50.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.