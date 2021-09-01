MediShares Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $419,184.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

