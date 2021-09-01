Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,318.14

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Megacoin has a total market cap of $347,318.14 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00373731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,637,418 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

